Panic in Enugu As State Records Suspected First Case Of Corona Virus

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State government, south East Nigeria has confirmed that a suspected case of Corona Virus (COVID- 19) had been discovered in a health facility in the state.

Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujobi made this known in a statement he signed and issued on Sunday in Enugu on behalf of the state Commissioner for Health

According to him the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been informed and contacted on the development, adding that “Sample has been collected and sent for investigations.

The statement titled: “Suspected Case of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) in Enugu’’ said “We await the result and the suspect is being monitored.

African Examiner gathered that the victim, a 70-year-old woman from Imo state, who resides in Enugu came back few recently from UK where she had gone to visit the children.