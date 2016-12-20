Passengers Stranded as Arik Staff Begin Strike

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the industrial action embarked upon by the staff of Arik Air, many travelers Tuesday were stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The aviation unions with the carrier had hinted about the commencement of a joint strike with effect from today (Tuesday), sequel to the airline’s failure to pay seven months’ salary arrears to their members.

The joint union comprised the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE); Air Transport Senior Staff Services; Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

As at Tuesday morning, there were no Arik workers on the ticket counter while many passengers were lamenting the situation.

The situation has also been compounded as other domestic airlines have not been operating due to aviation fuel scarcity.

Arik it was learnt had been the only domestic carrier with the capacity to manage the passengers’ traffic.

Several Attempt to get reaction of the management on the strike was not successful as calls to its spokesperson, Mr. Ola Adebanji were neither answered nor returned as well as text messages.

Meanwhile, the labour unions have vowed that the strike would linger indefinitely, until the management meets their demands/NAN

