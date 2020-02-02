Pastor Adeboye Protests; Leads Prayer Walk In Lagos Against Killings, Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday led some of his church members on a prayer walk in Lagos metropolis over the ravaging insecurity in the country.

The walk commenced from Ebute Meta in Lagos Mainland to Atan Cemetery, while the return trek started from Yaba and terminated at Ebute Metta.

The Cleric has earlier instructed his church members all over Nigeria to observe the exercise; declared a three-day fasting, as well as prayer to fortify the military forces in their fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The activities according to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle will end Monday, February 2, 2020.

Some of the RCCG members, young and old who participated in the prayer procession carried placards with various inscriptions such as: ‘’All souls are precious to God’’; ‘’We say no to Killings’’; ‘’Shed No Blood’’; “It’’s Inhuman, Don’t Take Life’’; ‘’God Hurts When His Creature Hurts’’; ‘’An Injury to One Is An Injury To All.’’