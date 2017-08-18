Pastor Adeboye Visits Buhari in London

By Niyi Adeyi

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday played host to the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in Abuja House London.

The Cleric’s visit followed the visit Thursday by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and his House of Representatives counterpart – Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Adeboye’s visit to the ailing President was confirmed Friday evening by his SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina on his facebook wall.

While one of the two pictures posted by Mr. Adeshina showed Mr. President going through a book presented to him by Pastor Adeboye who sat beside and was watching, the second picture showed Mr President and his visitor in a standing position and in handshake.

The President who is on his second medical vacation in the year, left Nigeria for London on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Regardless of the pressure on him to return to the country, President Buhari said last weekend when the delegation of his media team and other aides, led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that his home coming would be determined by his doctors.

