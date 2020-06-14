Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife, Ibidun, Is Dead

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife, Ibidun, Is DeadAfrican News, Entertainment, Entertainment, Latest News Sunday, June 14th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ibidun Ighodalo (nee Ajayi), wife of Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah ighodalo is dead.
Reports say the family confirmed on Sunday saying the deceased passed on after a brief illness.
Ibidun was a former beauty queen who won the Miss Lux title, over a decade ago.
The late Mrs. Ighodalo was Founder/CEO of Elizabeth P, Nigeria’s top events planning company and Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues of infertility in couples.
she is survived by her husband and a set of twins.
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=52809