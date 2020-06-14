W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife, Ibidun, Is Dead

Posted by African News, Entertainment, Entertainment, Latest News Sunday, June 14th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ibidun Ighodalo (nee Ajayi), wife of Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah ighodalo is dead.

Reports say the family confirmed on Sunday saying the deceased passed on after a brief illness.

Ibidun was a former beauty queen who won the Miss Lux title, over a decade ago.

The late Mrs. Ighodalo was Founder/CEO of Elizabeth P, Nigeria’s top events planning company and Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues of infertility in couples.

 she is survived by her husband and a set of twins.

