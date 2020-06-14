Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Wife, Ibidun, Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ibidun Ighodalo (nee Ajayi), wife of Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah ighodalo is dead.

Reports say the family confirmed on Sunday saying the deceased passed on after a brief illness.

Ibidun was a former beauty queen who won the Miss Lux title, over a decade ago.

The late Mrs. Ighodalo was Founder/CEO of Elizabeth P, Nigeria’s top events planning company and Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues of infertility in couples.

she is survived by her husband and a set of twins.