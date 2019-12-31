Pastor Tunde Bakare Holds Secret Meeting with Buhari in Presidential Villa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church (formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly), Ogba Lagos State visited Presidential Villa, Abuja Monday.

The Lawyer turned Cleric arrived the Villa around 3pm and immediately dashed in for a meeting with President, Muhammadu Buhari.

After the meeting which lasted for about 40 minutes, Pastor Bakare declined to speak with the State House correspondents.

It would be recalled that Pastor Bakare once promised to return to the Villa again in January, next year.

Pasor Bakare in 2011 contested as a running mate to President Buhari on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

The agenda for the clergy man’s meeting with Mr. President is not immediately known.

However, it is being speculated that the visit might be one of the cleric’s moves to actualize his 2023 Presidential ambition.