PDP Accuses Paramount Ruler in Bayelsa Of Hijacking Electoral Materials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned in strong term the hijack of electoral materials by a paramount ruler, identified as Chief Johnie, at Ologoghe, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The State Secretary of the PDP, Chief Godspower Keku, said in a statement on Saturday that information at the disposal of the party indicated that the traditional ruler abducted officials of INEC with electoral materials to his residence for thumbprinting and production of concocted results.

He said that the materials were hijacked by the paramount ruler and taken to his residence for brazen manipulation in favour òf the Candidate òf the All Progressives Congress.

Keku said that the electoral fraud masterminded by the paramount ruler affected units 12, 13, 14 and 15 of Ologoghe , ward 04 , Ogbia constituency 2, Bayelsa state.

Keku said, that it was most condemnable that a paramount ruler would subject the traditional institution to ridicule to pursue selfish individual interest to the detriment of the common good.

He urged INEC to redeem its image by cancelling the fake results being produced by the traditional ruler for units 12, 13, 14 and 15 of Ologoghe , ward 04 , Ogbia constituency 2.

He said, “The PDP wishes to draw the attention of INEC and the public to the snatching of the electoral materials meant for units 12, 13, 14 and 15 of Ologoghe , ward 04 , Ogbia constituency 2 by a Paramount ruler in the area.

“The INEC officials were abducted, ballot papers hijacked by the paramount Ruler, Chief Johnnie to his house for thumbprinting and production of illegal results.

“We call for total cancellation of results of unit 12, 13, 14 and 15 from Ologoghe , ward 04 , Ogbia constituency 2, Bayelsa State as election did not take place in these units.

“INEC as the electoral umpire would do well to reject the fake results and cancel the election to redeem its image.”

