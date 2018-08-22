PDP Calls for Arrest of Miyetti Allah Leaders Over Threat To Remove Saraki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the arrest and prosecution of the leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, over its threat to forcefully remove the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.

The party in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the threat as “unguarded statement”, as well as echoed the pressures already being mounted on the National Assembly NASS by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidency, to force him out office, describing it as ominous and revealing.

Ologbondiyan alleged that it had also been the same group that was being used to stoke division and create violent crisis that had resulted into daily blood lettings in various parts of the country.

The PDP Spokesman wondered how the association had now become the fourth arm of government that could determine when and how to forcefully remove the number three citizen.

He contended that it was in the light of these treasonable and inciting utterances by Miyetti Allah, PDP demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should within the next 24 hours, order the arrest and commence immediate trial of the leadership of the group.

“Finally, the PDP is aware that Miyetti Allah does not represent the views and interests of the vast majority of cattle breeders or even any ethnic group in the country.

“We therefore urge all good spirited Nigerians to rise in condemnation of the actions and utterances of these misguided elements, who are being used to attempt a constitutional breach that portends grave danger to national cohesion and our hard earned democracy’’ the party statement’s said.

