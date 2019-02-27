W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

PDP Calls For Cancellation Of Votes in 4 States

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, February 27th, 2019


By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel results of Presidential election in some Northern States.

The affected States are: Borno, Zamfara, Yobe and Nasarawa. The party asked the electoral body fix another date for a fresh poll.

Deputy Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, made the call Tuesday night after the INEC was rounding off the collation of results from the States at a press conference in Abuja.

Turaki hinged the PDP’s request on allegation that the Smart Card Readers were reconfigured in favour of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus Monday at a press conference in Abuja vowed that the party would not accept the result to be declared by the electoral body.

 

