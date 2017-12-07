PDP Convention: Former Sports Minister, Damishi Sango, 4 Others Kidnapped

Photo: Damishi Sango

KADUNA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Minister of Sports Mr. Damishi Sango has been kidnapped by unknown persons.

Plateau State Police Command Spokesman, Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident Thursday in Jos, the State capital.

The PPRO confirmed that Sango who is also the Plateau PDP Chairman was abducted alongside four others around Jere-Garkawa road in Kaduna State.

Tyopev explained “they were on their way from Jos to Abuja on Wednesday evening when the kidnappers abducted them”.

He however indicated that the Plateau Police Command had reached out to the Kaduna Command on the matter.

The PPRO said the Kaduna Police Command has reportedly told him that the State Commissioner has ordered his men to comb everywhere to rescue them.

He added that the Plateau command was working in synergy with the Kaduna office to rescue the victims and possibly arrest those behind the incident.

Mr. Tyopev has therefore urged members of the public with any useful information to contact the Kaduna or Plateau formation.

The former Sports Minister and his convoy were said to be abducted around 5.30pm. They were on their way to Abuja for the Saturday PDP National Convention.

According to a family member of the former Minister, Mr. Jonathan Mapis, Sango left home around 4 p.m. for Abuja, but at about 6 p.m., when someone called” one of the persons he was travelling with, a policeman picked the call and told him that they found the phone in a vehicle abandoned on the road.

Meanwhile, Sango’s Deputy, Amos Gombi, confirmed that the ex-Minister and his team were abducted on their way to Abuja.

Gombi affirmed: “We have not heard anything since they were abducted; all we know is that the vehicle in which they traveled is now at the police station”/NAN

Please follow and like us: