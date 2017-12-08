PDP Convention: Screening Committee Clears Daniel, Adeniran, Secondus, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -The screening committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has cleared all the nine national chairmanship aspirants and certified them fit to take part in Saturday’s national convention of the party.

Chairman of the committee, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu, presented certificates of clearance to them on Friday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja

The aspirants are Prince Uche Secondus, Chief Gbenga Daniel, Mr Jimi Agbaje, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Chief Olabode George, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi and Mr Aderemi Olusegun.

Ize-Iyamu said that the list of other aspirants cleared for other offices would be displayed at the party secretariat.

Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee and the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, congratulated the cleared aspirants.

