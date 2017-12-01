PDP Convention: Group Fingers Jonathan in Plot to Stop Uche Secondus

Photo: Prince Uche Seondus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-South Coalition for Good Governance has raised alarm over a clandestine move to scuttle the chance of Prince Uche Secondus emerging as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in the December 9 national convention of the party‎.

‎The group in a statement signed by its Co-ordinator Bar. John Boma-Harrison and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt said the‎ grand plot is being hatched by former President Goodluck Jonathan, using some of his northern allies.

The South-South group alleged that the former president is mobilizing northern delegates against the candidacy of Secondus, who they noted is a fellow Southerner and a proud son of the Niger Delta.

While condemning the former President’s divisive attitude, they wondered why he would move against his own fellow Ijaw brother who enjoys the overwhelming support of majority of PDP supporters across the country.

They observed that because of the popularity of Secondus and his rich profile in party politics, he has been tipped as the possible winner of the December 9 National convention, which is just a week away and wants Jonathan to know that he can’t stop him.

The organization advised the former president to desist from his anti Secondus campaign especially his attempt to mobilize northern delegates to vote against the candidacy of Secondus.

They also called on the former president to concentrate on playing the role of a statesman rather than engage in subterfuge and unbridled politicking‎ which will further dent his image.

Part of their statement read: “We have uncovered a plot by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to scuttle the chances of the most accepted candidate for the position of national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus‎.

“We have it on good authority that the former president is using northern delegates to mobilize against Secondus who hails from the South and an Ijaw man like him. We are disappointed in him but we want to use this medium to advise him to retrace his steps. He is a statesman so he should play that role” they declared.

