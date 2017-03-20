PDP Crisis: Modu-Sheriff Challenges Makarfi’s Appeal at Supreme Court

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, has challenged the appeal filed against him at the Supreme by Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker committee.

The court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division on February 17, 2017 authenticated the former Borno State Governor as the legally recognized National head of the party – a ruling which was followed up with an appeal at the apex court by the Makarfi faction of the PDP.

The appeal, with reference number: SC.133/2017 was filed on February 27, 2017, in the name of the PDP by the Makarfi-led caretaker committee to challenge the February 17, 2017 judgment.

However, Bonu-Sheriff, his National Secretary Prof. Wale Oladipo in a motion dated March 16, 2017, as filed by their Counsel Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN) argued that there was no ground of law that supported Makarfi’s appeal.

The motion contended further that Makarfi’s faction were not the ”alter ego” of the party and such, were incompetent to institute any legal process in the name of the party.

Bonu-sheriff also took on Makarfi caretaker committee members, including Senator Ben Obi and Dayo Adeyeye, challenging them to stop parading themselves in any capacity as the party’s representatives.

Please follow and like us: