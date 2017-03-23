PDP Crisis: Supreme Court Rules On Makarfi, Sheriff Appeals May 4

Picture caption: PDP Factional chairman Sen. Ali Mod-Sheriff

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court has announced it will rule on the appeals filed by the two factions of the opposition Peolpes Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

While Ahmed Makarfi led faction is appealing against the February 17, 2017 ruling of an Appeal Court, Port Harcourt Division, which authenticated his rival, the Ali Modu Sheriff faction is opposing the former’s appeal, contending that Makarfi PDP was not the ”alter ego” of the first opposition party, therefore lackes the locus standi to appeal in the first instance.

Makarfi is the Chairman of PDP Caretaker committee.

In his ruling Thursday, Justice Tanko Muhammad who led a five-man panel of the Supreme Court granted the Makarfi faction motion for an abridgment of time within which the respondents to the appeal must respond and file their briefs.

Similarly, Justice Muhammad announced May 4, 2017 as the date for Modu-Sheriff’s faction to argue its motion, challenging and seeking the crush of his rival faction – Makarfi’s appeal.

Recently, the Bayelsa State Governor who is also the PDP Chairman National Reconciliation Committee, Henry Seriake Dickson has proposed harmonization between the two factions and out of Court mediation ahead of the party’s National Convention.

In achieving his objective, Governor Dickson has been criss-crossing the country, meeting with the prominent party stakeholders, among of whom were the former National Security Muhammad Gusua, former Military President Gen (retd) Ibrahim Babangida among others, to key into his report and intervene for peace between the two factions.

The immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan is one of the leading PDP stalwarts who have aligned with Mr. Dickson report. This is in spite of stiff opposition by his allies – the Ekiti and Rivers State Governors, Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike respectively.

