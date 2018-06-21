PDP Criticizes Plans to Establish Cattle Ranches in Selected States

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP has called on the Federal Government FG to exercise restraint over its plan to establish cattle ranches in some parts of the country.

PDP in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan advised FG to engage stakeholders in wide consultations so as to avoid the challenge of escalating the same problems it aspires to check.

The party said it was particularly worried by the lack of adequate consultations by the FG, a situation resulting in the disagreements which had so far trailed the plan, especially along ethnic divides.

Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan noted that the issue has already generated discordant tunes and acrimony among major stakeholders, groups, and States across the country, especially on the issues relating to funding and land ownership.

“The party calls on the Federal Government to get its acts together and follow all due processes, as stipulated by the laws and 1999 constitution (as amended) regarding this issue, in order to eliminate the current disagreements being generated.

“The PDP holds that the nation has witnessed enough disagreements, violence, and bloodletting, as such all measures must be put in place to avert a fresh crisis” the party cautioned.

It would be recalled that the FG Tuesday announced its plan to establish ranches in some States across the country in order stop bloody clashes between herdsmen and farmers. Benue, Taraba, Oyo and others were named as the concerned States.

Speaking on the state of Nation, the PDP said: “Today, our dear nation, Nigeria, has finally fallen into a perilous time! There are fears and trepidation everywhere. The safety, personal freedom and wellbeing of Nigerians, particularly, opposition members are no longer guaranteed.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC), having realized that they stand no chance in the 2019 general elections, are now deploying all wicked machinations to cause confusion, heighten political tension, hounding and arresting opposition leaders, making spurious allegations and attacking influential Nigerians, including former heads of state, all to instill fear in the polity”.

“Having failed in their corruption smear campaign against the PDP and many notable Nigerians, the APC and the Presidency cabal have now devised a devious machination to rope in, frame up, implicate and ultimately incarcerate marked opposition leaders and other dissenting voices over fabricated security charges” PDP alleged.

