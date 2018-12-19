PDP Demands Immediate Investigations into Badeh’s Murder

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an immediate investigation into the gruesome murder of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Retired Alex Badeh, by gunmen on Tuesday.

The National Publicity Secretary and Director, Media Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan expressed shock over the murder of Badeh, describing it as a national loss.

He said the ambush and killing of a military officer of Badeh’s status has heightened fears and apprehensions, on the level of insecurity in the country, particularly, the safety of average citizen.

Ologbondiyan noted that the murder of the former CDS came ahead of his opening of defence, in January 2019, in the N3.9 billion military fund case against him by the Federal Government.

“The PDP therefore demands a wide-ranging investigation into the killing to unravel those behind the dastardly act as well as the motive behind their action,” he said.

Ologbondiyan recalled the killing of former Chief of Army Administration, Retired Maj.- Gen. Idris Alkali, in Plateau state as well as the murder of some gallant soldiers in Melete, Borno state.

He described Badeh as a fine and patriotic officer, who made various sacrifices towards the security, unity and stability of the nation, particularly as the CDS, adding that his killing was a monumental loss to the nation.

“The party condoles with the Badeh family, the government and people of Adamawa state and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“We urge our security forces to immediately swing into action and leave no stone unturned until the killers are brought to book,” he said.(NAN)

