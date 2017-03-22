PDP: Dickson Continues Peace Shuttle, Meets Ekweremadu

Picture caption: Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, Nigeria

…As Party Leaders Vow to Close Ranks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee headed by Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State Wednesday afternoon continued its search for peace in the party, meeting with Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Dickson, who used the opportunity to present his committee’s report to Ekweremadu, who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Assembly Caucus, said the report would set the template for peace in the party.

Accompanied by members of the committee, Dickson told his host that though the committee’s findings and recommendations were not final as they could be adjusted by the party organs , they would help in setting the tone for lasting peace in the PDP.

He added that with the meetings and wide consultations currently going on, he was optimistic that the challenges currently facing the party would soon end.

However, the governor noted that the report and other consultations currently going on were without prejudice to the on-going litigation and court processes.

The PDP peace committee chief urged all those who are aggrieved to sheathe their swords in the overall interest of peace and harmony in the opposition party.

Also present during the meeting were ex-governor Godswill Akpabio, who is also the Senate Minority leader ; Hon Leo Ogor, House Minority leader; Senator Olujimi and other key leaders of the party.

In his comments, the Deputy Senate President commended Governor Dickson and members of his committee for their steadfastness and interest in ensuring that the party returns to its pride of place in Nigerian party politics.

“There is hunger and anger in the land. There is tension in the land and so as a party we cannot be struggling and fighting over leadership instead of coming together to restore hope to Nigerians.

“The crisis in PDP is not new. There are crises everywhere even in the Republican party leading up to the U.S election, but what is important is that we find a way to resolve this crisis”, Ekweremadu stressed.

He explained that the National Assembly as a caucus would consider the report and engage with other key stakeholders of the party to ensure that peace returns to the party.

Akpabio the Senate Minority leader, who also added his voice by commending the Dickson-led committee for its outstanding work to bring peace back to the PDP, expressed the party’s leaders’ delight in the efforts by the committee to restore peace.

“The taste of the pudding is in the eating. We thank the Governor for investing his time and energy to pursue peace. The integrity of the Dickson-led committee is not in doubt and it is not surprising that he is doing so well as governor of Bayelsa State.

“We, along with millions of Nigerians are yearning for peace and therefore we are quite pleased to see that you are working assiduously for peace to return to the party”, the former Akwa Ibom governor said.

Hon. Ogor who also spoke, stressed the need for peace and commended the Dickson-led committee for all its effort at ensuring that peace returns to the party.

