PDP Extends Markarfi, Other National Caretaker Members’ Tenure

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of its National Caretaker Committee by four months.

The resolution was reached Saturday at the just concluded non-elective National Convention of the party which in Abuja.

While justifying the decision, PDP indicated that the extension would allow the committee to plan and organize a proper elective National Convention.

It would be recalled that former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed Makarfi was appointed on Saturday 21, 2016 as the Chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee at a controversial Convention held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

His tenure therefore suffered many setbacks due to protracted court cases between him and former factional National Chairman Ali Modu-Sheriff.

However, in an intriguing twist, the Supreme Court ruled on July 12, 2017 that Makarfi’s faction was the legally recognized faction of the first opposition party. This was despite the loss (by Makarfi) in the same suit in both High and Appeal Courts.

The tenure of the Caretaker Committee is expected to last December 12, 2017.

The Caretaker National Publicity Secretary Mr. Dayo Adeyeye said at a press conference this week that the Saturday meeting tagged National ”Unity” Convention accommodated all stakeholders within the Makarfi and Modu-Sheriff factions.

