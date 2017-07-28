PDP National Chairman, Makarfi Survives Multiple Auto Crash

Photo caption: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman National Caretaker Committee of the opposition PDP, Ahmed Makarfi on Friday survived an auto crash.

The multiple auto accident according to a release by the party’s National Publicity Secretary Mr. Dayo Adeyeye occurred along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

Adeyeye confirmed that the Party’s head and all other passengers in his vehicle were unhurt in the accident.

He said “This is to allay the fears of our Party members, teeming supporters and well wishers who heard of the accident and have been making frantic calls; as well as those who may stumble on half-baked information.”

