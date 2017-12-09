PDP National Chairmanship: 2 More Candidates; Ladoja, Daniel Withdraw from Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and former Ogun Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel are the latest candidates to step down from contesting for the post of the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that earlier, Chief Bode George and Mr Jimi Agbaje have both quit the race.

Meanwhile, the Eagle square, the venue of the national convention, is agog as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are poised to elect new national executives who will pilot the affairs of the party ahead of the general election.

