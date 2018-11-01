W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

PDP Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Babura Resigns

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, November 1st, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Publicity Secretary of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) North West, Alhaji Yusuf Babura has resigned his position.

Babura announced his resignation Thursday in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

He explained that he left the PDP out of his personal desire and he is presently consulting with his supporters on the next line of action.

Babura thanked the entire members of his former party for the support and cooperation he received from them.

The former Spokesman said: “I wish to also to appeal to all those that I have offended directly or indirectly to forgive me’’.

 

