PDP Queries Kashamu, Ubah Over Anti-Party Conducts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Caretaker Committee of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has questioned both Senator Buruji Kashamu and Ifeanyi Ubah over alleged anti-party activities.

Senator Kashamu is being queried for making inflammatory statements against the party, while Ubah is facing questioning for verbal assaults against the PDP National officers who conducted recently, the party’s Governorship primary in Anambra State.

While the Ogun senior Lawmaker is said to have denied the allegation, Ubah has reportedly snubbed the party.

Senator Kashamu belongs to the sacked Ali Modu-Sheriff faction of the PDP, but Ubah seems to be aggrieved over the outcome of the PDP recent Governorship primary. The poll holds on November 18, 2017.

