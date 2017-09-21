W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

PDP Queries Kashamu, Ubah Over Anti-Party Conducts

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, Politics Thursday, September 21st, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Caretaker Committee of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has questioned both Senator Buruji Kashamu and Ifeanyi Ubah over alleged anti-party activities.

Senator Kashamu is being queried for making inflammatory statements against the party, while Ubah is facing questioning for verbal assaults against the PDP National officers who conducted recently, the party’s Governorship primary in Anambra State.  

While the Ogun senior Lawmaker is said to have denied the allegation, Ubah has reportedly snubbed the party.   

Senator Kashamu belongs to the sacked Ali Modu-Sheriff faction of the PDP, but Ubah seems to be aggrieved over the outcome of the PDP recent Governorship primary. The poll holds on November 18, 2017.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40862

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/pdp-queries-kashamu-ubah-over-anti-party-conducts/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

FirstBank – advertisement

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts