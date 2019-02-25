PDP Rejects Results of Presidential Polls; Alleges Irregularities, Vote Fraud

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the collation of Presidential results is still ongoing, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed not to accept the result expected to be announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the vow at a press conference he is presently addressing in Abuja.

Secondus said the results being announced by INEC were incorrect and unacceptable to it.

“As results trickled in on the Sunday, Feb. 24th, clearly putting the PDP in the lead, the ruling party and President Buhari dispatched high-ranking officials to coercively influence outcomes in different geopolitical zones in the country.

“For example, the minister of the interior, was dispatched to the North West of the country.

“The Secretary of the Government of the Federation was dispatched to the North East of the country; while the Attorney General and Minister were dispatched to the South East and South-South regions”.

“Additionally, violent and destructive attacks have been meted out to officials while counting at Lafia St. and police barracks polling units.

“As if these provocations are not enough, our agents and officials are constantly arrested and in many cases locked-up for complaining that Card Readers were not in use in many Northern states, implying that all results from the Northern part of the country where Card Readers were not used should be voided in accordance with INEC guidelines.

“I also believe, the arrest of Eng. Buba Galadima, who has been a great symbol of what is courageous about our people goes to show that one man’s ambition is greater than our collective good, and most probably worth the blood of all Nigerians.

“In that context, I call for Buba Galadima’s immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all officials and agents of the PDP, in the Southwest, who were mostly arrested on the eve of the elections where intimidation became the APCs sole election strategy.”

Please follow and like us: