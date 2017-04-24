PDP Suffers Another Setback in Enugu As Ex-National Secretary Joins APC

FROM IGNATIUS OKPARA, ENUGU

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the opposition people’s Democratic party PDP, Sunday suffered yet another major blow, as one of its founding fathers and former national secretary of the party, chief Rex Onyeabor, decamped to the ruling All progressive congress, APC, alongside over 20,000 (twenty thousand) of his supporters.

African Examiner reports that the defection exercise which took place at his Ugbawka, political ward 2, in Nkanu East council area of the state, is coming barely two weeks to the official declaration for the party by the immediate past governor of the state, Barrister Sullivan Chime.

Chime, who dumped the PDP about two months ago, will formally joined the party, on the 6th of May, next month, state chairman of the APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye hinted Sunday.

It would also be recalled that other prominent PDP chieftains in the state such as ex- senate president, chief Ken Nnamani, former governor of old Anambra state, senator Jim Nwobodo, immediate past speaker of Enugu state House of Assembly, chief Eugene Odoh, ex- military Administrator (MILAD) of Gombe state, Group Captain Joe Orji, chairman of Peace mass transit company, Sam Onyeishi, among others had recently dumped the PDP for the ruling party.

Speaking with newsmen at the ceremony, chief Onyeabor, who is also a one time member of the PDP Board of trustee BOT, and the 2015 ex-president Goodluck Jonathan’s presidential campaign coordinator in Enugu state, explained that he decided to jettisoned the umbrella for the broom , because “APC as presently constituted, has the best platform to change Nigeria, and I want to be part of the change agents. ”

“Am also joining APC because they have the best political structure, you can see that it is presently the best organized party in the country, so, we want to help in the building of a new Nigeria. I believe in change and willing to help the party to effect the change in the country. he added.

“APC means well for Nigeria, we have been watching them in the last two years, and that is why I made up my mind to join them, from what is going on in the PDP, it is not likely that the party crisis will end so soon.

In his remarks shortly after presenting a broom, the party’s symbol, to the new entrant, the state chairman, Dr. Nwoye, who led other principal officers of the APC in the area to the event, said he was excited to receive a political heavyweights as chief Onyeabor, whom he described as political egg head into its fold.

He declared that the politician and other progressives will join political forces in enthroning APC led government in Enugu state come 2019 , saying “am quite excited to be part of the political revolution that is about happening in Enugu state.

Nwoye , equally used the fora to call on other progressives who are yet to embrace the party in the state and south- East to do so, via the ongoing membership registration exercise of the party in the region.

