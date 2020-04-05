PDP Tasks NASS on Proposed N500bn Intervention Fund

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the National Assembly to scrutinise the overall profile of the N500 billion proposed by the Federal Government as intervention fund against COVID-19.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja, said the call was important to ensure that the fund reached the desired targets.

Ologbondiyan called on the legislature to examine the expenditure layout and put adequate clauses to eliminate diversion.

He also urged the lawmakers to ensure prudence, as well as guarantee broad-based transparency in target-specific disbursements across all areas of need in the fight against the pandemic.

The PDP spokesperson said the call was predicated on apprehensions in the public space over allegations of diversion of funds in the recent disbursement of N20,000 social palliative.

He urged the National Assembly to demand the Federal government to furnish it with details of how the N500bn would be spent.

Ologbondiyan also called on the lawmakers to ask what amount would be spent on interventions on individuals and families, as well as a template that guaranteed that the fund would get to vulnerable Nigerians.

“The PDP insists that such information should also include details of what each state of the federation gets; the parameters for allocations, the monitoring system and foolproof measures to block all loopholes and check fraud.

“The Federal Government needs to place these details before the National Assembly.

“This money, which is to be mopped up from various special government accounts, belongs to Nigerians.

“As such, the National Assembly must ensure that it is fully utilised for their well-being.

“The PDP therefore, urges the National Assembly to instill checks and balances, by ensuring implementation involves trusted and transparent eminent Nigerians from the private sector, to further guarantee accountability and overall confidence of Nigerians in the scheme,” he said.

Ologbondiyan also called on the National Assembly to direct a quick investigation into allegations of diversion of the N20,000 social palliative.

According to him, the direct disbursement of the money instead of going through the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), is part of a design to manipulate the system and stifle accountability of the funds. (NAN)