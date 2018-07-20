PDP Threatens to Boycott 2019 Polls After INEC, Security Roles in Ekiti Election

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to boycott the forthcoming 2019 general elections if the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and security agencies fail to be neutral during the polls.



PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the threat Thursday in Abuja, when a combined delegation of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) paid him a visit at the party’s national secretariat.



Secondus stated: “We are still contemplating on whether we will participate in the 2019 elections or not. We are yet to take a decision on this.”



“We are not sure that the security agencies and INEC would be impartial and transparent. In the Ekiti elections, there were instances our party agents’ tags were removed and given to the APC agents.”



He claimed: “There were clear cases of manipulation, ballot snatching and harassment of our party agents’’.



It would be recalled that delegations of IRI and NDI Wednesday visited the Leadership of African Democratic Congress ADC also in Abuja.



The National of the party Mr. Ralphs Nwosu during his meeting with the delegations alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC offered the opposition’s coalition the sum of N50m to compromise them.

