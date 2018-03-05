PDP to Buhari: Your Planned Visit to Benue, Taraba an Afterthought to Seek Votes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Mohammadu Buhari’s plan to visit Benue, Taraba and other states where Nigerians were killed by insurgents and Fulani herdsmen as an afterthought.

A statement on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also said the planned visit was a fresh device to further hoodwink the people ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“It is alarming that Mr. President will consider visiting some of these states months after marauders, insurgents and bandits committed their havocs.

“Mr. President has been in the country and never thought it necessary to pay a condolence visit to any of these states until Nigerians raised the alarm alleging a manifest indifference on his part.

“It is even more pathetic that in Benue state, President Buhari summoned the leaders of the bereaved people to the Presidential villa, Abuja, rather than complying with the age-long tradition of Africans by visiting the bereaved.

“No wonder many Nigerians have dismissed the planned visit of President Buhari to these states as cosmetic afterthought. Nigerians have already formed their opinion of him, and rightly so, as a President that has never shown them concern in their time of need,” the statement stated.

