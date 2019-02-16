PDP to INEC Chairman: Resign Now, You’re a Failure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the shift in the dates of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as an `act of wickedness’.

PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus said this in a statement issued by on Saturday in Abuja.

INEC on Saturday morning shifted the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, while state elections also rescheduled from March 2 to March 9.

Secondus described the postponement as part of a “grand design by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to thwart the will of Nigerians at all cost”, which he said had clearly exposed the INEC as a failure.

He called on the Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to resign immediately.

His words: “The PDP leader warns that the party will not accept anything short of a well organised electoral process devoid of manipulation, harassment and intimidation of voters and the opposition particularly members of the PDP.

“Having failed in all their nefarious options to enable them cling on to power, the APC and the INEC came up with the idea of shifting election, an action that is dangerous to our democracy and unacceptable”.

“With several of their rigging options failing, they have to force INEC to agree to a shift in the election or a staggered election with flimsy excuses pre-manufactured for the purpose.

“For the avoidance of doubt the PDP sees this action as wicked and we are also aware of other dubious designs like the deployment of hooded security operatives who would be ruthless on the people ostensibly to scare them away.”

He also described the action as `huge cost’ to Nigerians including those who came home from abroad and had mobilised to their various constituencies.

