PDP Welcomes Saraki, AbdulFatah, Ibeto’s Defection

Photo: PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the resignation of the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja also welcomed the Kwara State Governor, Ahmed Abdulfatah and the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, to its fold.

PDP assured all returning members of all the rights and privileges accruable to every member of our party.

The party said that the coming of Saraki, Ahmed and Ibeto could not have been at a better time than now when Nigeria required the input of genuine patriots that would save her from an impending decline.

The party noted the harassment and intimidation that the duo of Saraki and Ahmed had suffered in the APC , “”which they helped to build and nurtured to win elections.’’

“Sen. Saraki, in particular, has conducted the affairs of the Senate in reflection of the wishes of the silent majority of Nigerians and had emerged a hero of democracy.

“The party has no doubts that Saraki, Ahmed and Ibeto will contribute immensely to the new order that engender good governance in our nation.’’/NAN

