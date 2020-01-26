PDP Wins 4 Seats In Sokoto Re-Run Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates as the winners of the re-run elections for Sokoto North/Sokoto South and Isa/Sabon-Birni Federal Constituencies of Sokoto State.

Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi of PDP defeated the incumbent lawmaker, Alhaji Bala Hassan of All Progressives Congress (APC) with 68,985 votes against 42,433 lawful votes casted to clinched Sokoto North/Sokoto South House of Representatives seat.

PDP’s Sa’idu Bargaja also defeated his closest opponent of the APC, Alhaji Sani Aminu-Isa with 44,490 against 41,048 for Isa/Sabon-Birni federal constituency.

INEC spokesman in Sokoto, Mr Musa Abubakar sai that the results were declared at the election collation centres, respectively.

Musa noted that no fewer than 38 candidates and 21 candidates participated in the elections for the two affected constituencies.

The re-run elections were conducted on Saturday for Binji and Sokoto North state House of Assembly seats as well as Sokoto North/Sokoto South and Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituencies.

According to the results, Alhaji Sarki Arzika of PDP polled 18,516 votes to defeat APC’s Hassan Faru who netted 16,847 votes to representSokoto North II in the state House of Assembly.

Similarly, APC’s Bature Muhammad lost to PDP’s Sahabi Umar with 10,591 votes to 12,880 votes to represent Binji state constituency. (NAN)



