INEC Declares PDP Winner of Imo Rep Seat

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, March 4th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Jerry Alagbaso as the winner of the House of Representatives election held in Orsu/Orsu/Oru East Federal constituency of Imo State.

The result was announced on Monday by INEC official in Owerri, the State capital.  

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu had on Saturday, February 23, 2019, declared the elections inconclusive due to violence and snatching of ballot boxes.

The PDP candidate reportedly polled a total of 21, 273 votes to emerge the winner of the election, All Progressives Congress  candidate Edwin Iheanacho who polled 20,061 votes  came second, while Action Alliance (AA) candidate, Ikenna Ihezuo scored 2,171 votes emerged third.

Alagbaso will be returning to the House of Representatives.

He was first elected in 2011.

 

