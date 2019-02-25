PDP Wins Presidential, All NASS Seats in Enugu

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won the presidential election held last Saturday February 23rd 2019 in Enugu state

The party also swept all the National Assembly elections in the Enugu state.

Atiku, defeated president Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) after poling a total of 355,553 votes.

Declaring the results Monday evening at the INEC headquarters in Enugu, the state collation officer for 2019 presidential election in the state, Professor Joseph Ahaneku said the results were collated from the 17 council areas in the state.

Ahaneku gave the total number of votes cast as 451,063 and invalid votes as 30, 049, adding that president Buhari scored 54, 423.

Similarly, former Governor of Enugu state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, has also won the Enugu East senatorial district election under the platform of the PDP, and has been declared winner by INEC, after scoring a total of 128,843 votes.

Announcing the results on Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer Prof. Aloysious Okorie stated that Nnamani polled 128,843 votes to defeat his closest rival, Prince Lawrence Ezeh of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 14,225 votes.

It would be recalled that Nnamani, had in 2011 represented Enugu East senatorial zone at the senate but was unable to return back to the hallow chamber in 2015 when his opponent used the state might to edge him out of the contest.

Earlier in an interview Nnamani commended INEC for conducting a peaceful and credible poll.

He said “we are grateful to God that again we are going through four years of clear participation in the democratic process to pick those who will oversee the affairs of our people.

“The election was smooth, free and fair election, it is a sign that democracy is alive and working”, he stated.

Please follow and like us: