Pen Cinema Flyover Construction: Lagos Assures Property Owners of Compensation

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has allayed the fears of property owners affected by removal of structures for the construction of the Pen Cinema Flyover, assuring that all would be compensated in due course.

The State’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Abiola Anifowoshe, stated that the government specifically debunked media reports suggesting that it was unnecessarily delaying compensation, saying those whose structures were demolished would be paid.

Anifowoshe said the State Government had already held a stakeholders’ meeting with the affected property owners during which the details of the flyover project were presented to the stakeholders.

“It was instructive that the stakeholders at the meeting welcomed the development and the Lagos State Government secured their buy-in.

“The government representatives at the meeting also urged the people to submit all relevant documents showing proof of ownership. Our officials served all the statutory notices and even gave more than enough time for the affected property owners to be aware of the removal.

“Also, there were newspaper publications to that effect stating government intention and expectations from the people. As a matter of fact, many of such have been submitted to my office and the compensation process has commenced fully,” the Commissioner said.

While admitting the fact that the construction of the flyover was in a bid to bring about development and end the perennial traffic situation in Agege axis, Mr. Anifowoshe said the State Government had to remove its own staff buildings belonging to the Lagos State Development Property Corporation (LSDPC) to give way for the project.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all residents of LSDPC in Agege that the Lagos State Government will compensate everyone involved and also to all other privately-owned property owners that the government understands their plight and is working tirelessly to ensure that those affected are compensated,” he said.

Similarly, while emphasizing that prompt submission of relevant documents would facilitate the process of payment, the Commissioner urged all affected property owners who are yet to produce their planning documents such as Certified Registered Title Document of Properties within the said Right of Way, Approved Building Plan Permit for the affected structures and any other relevant documents as proof of ownership, to do so without delay.

“We like to urge them to submit their documents to the Office of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Block 15, The Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja to ensure that all affected owners are compensated appropriately” the Commissioner confirmed.

He reiterated that there would be traffic decongestion in the axis and this would subsequently enhance the socio-economic development of Agege and its environs.

