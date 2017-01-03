W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Pep Guardiola Declares His Coaching Career Ends with Manchester City

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City Coach Pep Guardiola says he is gradually moving to the end of his career.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss also declared that he will not be coaching at 65.

Guardiola after his team 2-1 win over Burnley Monday said: “I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more’’.

He reiterated: “I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started.”

“I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure’’ he clarified.

At his post-match news conference on his comments, Guardiola insisted City “might be one of my last teams”.

