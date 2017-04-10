Pharmacists Council Seals Off 264 Illegal Drug Shops in Enugu

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), weekend sealed a total of 264 pharmacy shops comprising 52 pharmacies and 212 patent medicine stores.

Their offences ranges from illegal operations, poor sanitary conditions and dispensing products without the supervision of pharmacists.

Briefing newsmen after the exercise that took the enforcement team of the council to different parts of Enugu, PCN’s Director Inspection and Monitoring, Mrs. Antonia Aruya, disclosed that five persons were arrested for dispensing drugs illegally.

She expressed the readiness of the council to rid the state of illegal drug dealers and products, stressing that investigations conducted by her team showed that the state was saturated with many practitioners who operate illegally.

According to her, “What we observed in Enugu State is that so many premises commenced operations without fulfilling minimum requirements for registration while others failed to renew their licence to operate such premises or shops.”

