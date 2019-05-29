Photo News: Buhari Sworn In For Another 4 Years In Office, May 29, 2019
Posted by African Examiner
Photos
Wednesday, May 29th, 2019
Related Posts
- Photo: President Jonathan Receives Us Secretary Of State, John Kerry In Lagos On Sunday (25/1/15)
- Photos: UK PM, Theresa May Visits Nigeria, August 29, 2018
- PHOTOS NEWS: Ex-Gov of Plateau, Dariye Weeps in Court over 14 Years Jail Term
- PHOTO NEWS: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial election rally in Osogbo, Osun state, Saturday, August 2nd, 2014, Photo by State House
Please follow and like us:
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=48469