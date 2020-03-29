W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

PHOTO NEWS: UBA Presents N1 Billion Cheque to Lagos to Combat COVID-19

Posted by Photos Sunday, March 29th, 2020
Group Managing Director/CEO, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr, Kennedy Uzoka presenting a cheque of N1 billion to Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as part of the Bank’s donation of over 5 billion Naira (USD14 million), through the UBA Foundation.

