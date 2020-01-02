Plane Crashes in Sudan, Killing All On Board

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A military plane carrying judges and injured people crashed on Thursday in the Darfur region of Sudan.

Report says all those on board the aircraft which crashed five minutes after taking off

were killed.

The Antonov plane was travelling from the city of El Geneina – located in the west of Sudan, near the border with Chad – to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The aircraft was transporting people injured in a tribal conflict in Darfur to Khartoum for treatment.

The plane’s crew comprised three Sudanese army officers.

Army spokesman told AFP that among the victims were seven crew members, three judges, eight civilians, four of them children.