Plateau State Gets New Police Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Edward Egbuka, has assumed office as the new Commisioner of Police (CP) incharge of Plateau Command.

Egbuka replaced Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, who has been redeployed to Imo State Command.

Speaking during the official handing and taking over ceremony on Friday in Jos, the new Commisioner promised to condolidate on the feats achieved by his predecessor.

He also promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear toward addressing security challenges in the state.

“As a well trained officer of the law, I want to assure the good people of Plateau that I will bring my humble experience to bear in ending insecurity in the state,” he said.

Egbuka, however, called for support from officers and men of the command to enable him discharge his duty effectively.

He also warned personnel to be professional in the discharge of their duties, adding that anyone found wanting would be sanctioned.

The new CP also appealed to residents to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in their bid to ensure that lasting peace in the state.

Earlier, the out gone CP, Akinmoyede, thanked the officers and men of the command for the support accorded him.

He lauded the personnel for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections as well as the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

Akinmoyede, who described his successor as a disciplined and professional officer, called on the officers and men to support him to succeed.

“I want to thank the officers and men of this command for supporting me from the day I assumed duty in this command to this very moment of my departure.

“I am proud of you all and I’m leaving this command on a happy note.

“My successor, who is also my coursemate is a very professional, disciplined and committed officer.

“I urge you all to support him to succeed just like you did to me,” he said. (NAN)