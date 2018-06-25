Plateau Violence: DHQ Threatens Erring Youths; Deploys Additional Special Forces

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Defence Headquarters DHQ has threatened to deal ruthlessly with ”misguided youths” who offered themselves to be used as thugs”.

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin made the threat Monday while announcing that DHQ has authorized the deployment of additional Special Forces to Plateau State to beef up the strength of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

CDS warned that anyone apprehended would ”receive the full weight of the law”

.The Army Chief also warned herdsmen and farmers not to take laws into their hands; rather suspected persons should be reported promptly to security agencies.

Gen. Olonisakin said he additional troops which arrived Jos, the Plateau State capital Monday were received and briefed by the Commander OPSH, Major General AM Atolagbe on their new assignment.

Following the Saturday skirmishes in which not less than 100 people were killed, the Inspector General of Police IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris earlier directed deployment of intervention force to Barkin-Ladi and Riyom in Jos South Local Government Area as well as other flash points across the North central state.

