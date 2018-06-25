Plateau’s Killing: IGP Deploys Intervention Force to Restore Peace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has deployed an intervention force to Barkin-Ladi and Riyom in Jos South Local Government Area as well as other flashpoints across the North central state.

The move followed a bloody attack in the area last Saturday. Over 100 people were killed in the onslaught.

According to the Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement issued Monday, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Mr. Joshiak Habila has been directed to relocate to Jos to coordinate and supervise the operation.

In the same vein, the IG has dispatched two helicopters for aerial surveillance; five Armored Personnel Carriers and three Police Mobile Force Units.

Similarly, the intervention force Mr. Moshood confirmed comprises: Two Counter-Terrorism units, Police Intelligence unit as well as conventional police personnel from other states.

