W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Pogba, Martial Out Of France Squad Over Injury

Posted by Latest News, Sports Monday, November 12th, 2018

(Reuters/NAN) Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial have withdrawn from the France squad for matches against the Netherlands and Uruguay due to injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The two Manchester United players arrived at France’s Clairefontaine training base but were released following assessment by team doctor Franck Le Gall.

Pogba was diagnosed with a muscular lesion in his left thigh while Martial suffered an adductor issue.

Midfielder Pogba missed United’s 3-1 away defeat by Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Forward Martial played 90 minutes and scored United’s lone goal from the penalty kick spot in the second half.

The injury setback will be frustrating for Martial, who had fought his way back into the national squad after scoring six goals in his last five league appearances for Manchester United.

The pair have been replaced by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

World champions France visit the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League on Friday before facing Uruguay in a friendly on Nov. 20.(/NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46485

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/pogba-martial-out-of-france-squad-over-injury/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

FirstBank – advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts