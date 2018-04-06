Pogba, Mkhitaryan Indicate Interest to Join City, Says Pep; Agent, United Deny Claim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Friday opened up and claimed that his club were offered the chance to buy Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United in January.

Guardiola further claimed that the pair’s agent, Mino Raiola, contacted him and told him the midfielders were available.

The City boss said: “Two months ago he asked me if I wanted Pogba and Mkhitaryan. And to talk about dogs… that is disrespectful to dogs.”

The Spaniard however declined to establish whether he was interested in Pogba then, still, admitted that the 25-year-old France international “is a great player”.

At his post Saturday’s Manchester derby news conference – when City will win the Premier League if they beat their rivals, Guardiola was asked to comment on reports that Raiola called him “a coward” and a “dog” for the way he treats people.

The Man City Manager was faulted with semantic when Raiola told media that he did not speak to Guardiola, did not deny telling City of the players’ availability.

Raiola is an agent to several star players, including former Sweden and United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

On their own, United reacted they would not have sold Pogba to City.

Pogba, who joined United for a record £89m in 2016, stayed at Old Trafford but Mkhitaryan then joined Arsenal.

Pogba was left out of United’s starting line-up for both legs of their Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla in February and March.

