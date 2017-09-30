Police Arraign Lebanese Expatriate, 3 Others Over Theft

From Ignatius Okpara, Abakaliki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A magistrate court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, South- East Nigeria, on Friday arraigned a 46 year old lebanese expatriate, identified as Mr. Antioni Alromi, and three others for allegedly stealing properties valued more than N7 million naria belonging to a construction firm.

Our Correspondent reports that other suspects arraigned along side Alromi, who is the site supervisor of Lana construction company, are, 39 year old, Malachi Ogbodo , Offia Benjamin (25 years) as well as Gregory Ndukwe who is 42 years old.

The Presiding Magistrate, Olughu Nnachi , had in a three – count charge read before the suspects, accused them of stealing a transformer belonging to LANA company.

The charge read thus: “That you Antoine Alromi and Offia Benjamin and others at large sometimes in the month of July 2017, at Abakaliki in the Abakaliki Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to with stealing and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 516 A (a) of the Criminal Court, Cap 33, vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State 2009.

“That you Antoine Alromi and Offia Benjamin in the same date, place and in the aforementioned Magisterial District, did steal two 1.5kva transformer valued at three million, five hundred thousand naira each, total value of property stolen, seven million naira only, property of Lana Construction Company Ltd and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 390 (6) of the Criminal code, cap 33, vol 1, laws of Ebonyi State 2009”,

Other 2 suspects; Messrs Malachi Ogbodo and Gregory Friday Ndukwu were accused of unlawfully buying and receiving the stole transformers from Mr Alromi.

Ogbodo was accused of buying and receiving one transformer at N1 million, while, Gregory was said to have alleggedly bought and received two of the stolen transformers at N1.5m.

When the matter came up for hearing, Counsel to the second, third, and fourth accused persons, Gabriel Onyibe appealed to the course to grant them bail on liberal terms as they were well known citizens of the community.

Kenneth Adokeme, the prosecutor, opposed the bail appeal for the second accused person, just as he asked the court not to grant bail to Mr Alromi who could not produce a counsel.

The prosecutor, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, had accused the Lebanese of being an illegal alien who entered Nigeria without proper documentation, alleging that he had perfected plans to jump bail by leaving the country immediately he is granted bail.

Adokeme, equally, alleged that the first accussed person, have also obtained money amounting to over N3 million from people through pretense and was set to be arraigned in another court.

He also alleged that the first and second accused person have also made confessional statements, adding that the Police had overwhelming evidence against them.

In his ruling, the Presiding Magistrate,Nnachi declared that the offence was bailable.

The Lebanese and second accused, Offia Benjamin Amechi were however, granted bail by to the sum of N10m with two sureties in like sum.

“The first accussed must also tender his international passport while the two shortees must be Civil Servants of grade level 15 or above”,the Magistrate stated.

Similarly, the 3rd and 4th accused persons were also granted bail to the sum of N5m and two sureties in like sum.

