Police Arraign Senator Adeleke, 2 Others Over Exam Malpractices

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria’s Police has arraigned Senator Isiaka Adeleke and four other suspects over charges on alleged examination malpractices.

The Senator and other four were arraigned Wednesday before Justice I.E Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Adeleke who is representing the Osun State West Senatorial district and the Governorship candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) in the State’s gubernatorial poll which held Saturday, September 22, 2018 election and other accused have pleaded not guilty to the four counts preferred against them.

Other accused charged alongside the Federal Lawmaker were Mr. Sikiru Adeleke; the Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Alhaji Aregbesola Muftau; the Registrar of the school, Mr. Gbadamosi Ojo and a school teacher Mr. Dare Samuel Olutope.

The prosecution Mr. Simon Lough has accused the five defendants of committing the offence of examination malpractices by fraudulently, through impersonation, registering Adeleke and another Sikiru Adeleke, as students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, in Ojo-Aro in Osun State, for the National Examination Council’s (NECO) June/July 2017 Senior School Certificate Examination in February 2017.

After taking their pleas, three of them, including Adeleke, who had filed their separate bail applications ahead of the arraignment, were granted bail.

Senator Adeleke, a younger brother of the late pioneer Executive Governor of the State, Isiaka Adeleke (Serubawon) was represented by Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN); the second defendant was represented by Mr. Nathaniel Oke (SAN) while the third accuse was represented by Mr. Abdusalami Abdulfatai.

However, the fourth and the fifth defendant, who were represented by Mr. Isaac Adeniyi during October 15, 2018 hearing, were not represented by any lawyer today, Wednesday October 31, 2018.

Consequently, the two accused were ordered Justice Ekwo to be remanded in prison.

The Prosecution Counsel Mr. Lough did not oppose the bail application of the first – three accused, thus Justice Ekwo granted their bail applications.

The judge held that the suspects were entitled to be granted bail as they were presumed innocent. Moreso, the administrative bail already granted to them by the police has lasted without any complaint of anyone flouting the bail conditions.

Please follow and like us: