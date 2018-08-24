Police Arrest 3 Suspects Over Rail Track Component Vandals in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has arrested three notorious criminal suspects who specialise in vandalization of Rail tracks and its components and sell to their associates.

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu who disclosed this to AFRICAN EXAMINER in Enugu via a statement said the suspects, were nabbed by operatives of the Emene Division of the command “who acted on tip off /Distress call.

According to him,”the operatives had on 21/8/18 received a distress call that some suspected hoodlums were vandalizing a rail line at Emene Bush. Following the information, operatives swung into action and got to the scene where one of the suspects identified as Uche Monday from Ebonyi, of 47 Okorocha Lane Ukwuoji Emene but said to be residing at New Artisan Market Enugu was promptly nabbed.

The suspect, he said, was picked up after being overpowered in his resistance and “threat of harm with his metal Iron rod, adding that his arrest and revelation led to the arrest of Uche Ifeanyi Henry of Amauda Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state and a bus driver with registration Number XT 102 GGE allegedly used in conveying the vandalized items.

“Also arrested is one Ofor of No 47 Okorocha lane Ukwuoji Emene in connection with the incident” the Police spokesperson confirmed.

He disclosed that Items allegedly recovered from the suspects include Matchete, Saw,Cutter,Digger,One big spanner and long pinches as well as the vandalized items and vehicle used in conveying the items

He also affirmed that manhunt on other fleeing members of the gang has been intensified, just as “the suspects are helping the operatives in the full scale investigations which have commenced.

