Police Arrest Enugu Man For Hacking Son to Death

From Ignatius Okpara

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Police Command has arrested a 60 year-old man, identified as Mr. Hycienth Ilo for allegedly hacking his son to death, over the ownership of cashew nut.

The Command’s Spokesman Mr. Ebere Amaraizu who disclosed this to AFRICAN EXAMINER in Enugu on Thursday via a statement, said that the sad event took place on March 21.

According to him, the ugly incident occurred at Obinetiti Isikwe village in Achi community in Oji River council Area of Enugu state.

Said Amarizu: “Hyacinth Ilo 60, allegedly had an argument with his son, Izuchukwu Ilo.

“In the ensuing argument over cashew nut ownership between them, the father allegedly hit his son with a stick on the back of his head and he immediately slumped and died.

“On noticing that he has died, the father went further to bury him in a shallow grave inside in his compound,” adding that full scale investigations of the incidence had commenced.

“The suspect, who has already been arrested by the police is helping in the investigation,” Amarizu hinted.

The Spokesman confirmed that investigation into the incident by the operatives has begun.

