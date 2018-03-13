Police Arrest Enugu Man For Stabbing Another Man to Death

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has arrested one Chigozie Ugwu for allegedly stabbing to death, a 35 year old man at Amegu Ejona Orba Community, in Udenu Local government Area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria.

Mr. Ebere Amarizu, the state police public Relations officer, PPRO, who disclosed this to African Examiner in Enugu on Monday, said the incident happened on 11/3/2018, being Sunday, March, 2018.

He said the command, “through its operatives of Udenu Division have commenced a full scale investigations into the alleged murder incident at Amegu Ejona Orba in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu state.

According to him, “on that fateful day 11/3/18 at about 10 30pm, one Chigozie Ugwu had allegedly stabbed his victim identified as Nwoye Arua of about 35 years with a knife over a yet to be established reason.

The command’s Spokesman said after committing the crime, the suspect, “escaped to avoid being arrested, but following the report, manhunt against him was intensified by the police.

He said before the victim gave up the ghost, he was promptly rushed to Hospital for medical attention, where he was later confirmed dead.

Amarizu hinted that the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the hospital mortuary, while the “suspect is helping the operatives of the Homicide section of the state criminal intelligence and investigations Department Enugu in their full scale investigations.

