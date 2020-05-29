Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Defiling Daughter In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly defiling his 15-year-old daughter in Lugbe area of Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police in FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, disclosed on Friday this at a media briefing in Abuja.

Ciroma said the suspect was mentally stable and had confessed to having carnal knowledge of his daughter on several occasions.

He said that another suspect was also arrested for luring and forcefully having carnal knowledge of a six-year-old boy.

He said the suspect told the police that he committed the unnatural act with the minor while they were swimming at a river in Mpape.

The Commissioner of Police said operatives from the command, investigating a case of child trafficking on May 24, arrested a suspect for bribing police detectives with N200,000.

He said the suspect offered the money to the investigators to truncate the ongoing investigation.

According to him, instead of yielding to the antics, the police officers acted professionally, collected the money and registered it as exhibit.