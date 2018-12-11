Police Arrest Man for Killing Lover in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has arrested one Mr. Okonkwo Chinuzor of Obe in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, for allegedly killing his lover over a misunderstanding that ensued between them.

According to Ebere Amarizu, the Command’s Spokesman, who made this known to African Examiner on Tuesday in Enugu, said that “the alleged incident took place on 9/12/18 at Obe in Nkanu West local government Area of Enugu state.

“The suspect, Okonkwo Chinuzor had allegedly hit his lover Nkemakonam Chinweuba Onovo of about 48 years with a wooden frame, following what he felt as a slight provocation.

After hitting her with the object, the deceased became unconscious and was later confirmed dead at the hospital where she was rushed to for medical attention.

Amaruzu added that “the dead body of the deceased is now deposited at the university of Nigeria Teaching Hospital mortuary Ituku/Ozalla Enugu state for Autopsy while the arrested suspect is helping the operative in their investigations.

